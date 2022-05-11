Fatal crash under investigation on Old Bend-Redmond Highway north of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday night at an intersection on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway north of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies confirmed.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of the Old Bend-Redmond Highway and 94th Street.

Few details were released, pending further investigation and notification of family, but unconfirmed scanner reports indicated the collision involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

More information is expected to be released Thursday.