La Pine man, 21, faces DUII, other charges in Bend Parkway rear-end crash that seriously injured 2
(Update: Details of crash; driver facing charges)
Other crashes reported in region on rainy start to weekend
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 21-year-old La Pine man faces drunken driving, assault and reckless endangering charges in a four-vehicle rear-end crash Friday afternoon on the Bend Parkway that sent two people to St. Charles with serious injuries, police said.
Callers informed dispatch around 3:40 p.m. of the crash that occurred in the inside (left) northbound lane of the parkway (Highway 97) near the Highway 20 “loop” onramp (Exit 135A), Lieutenant Mike Landolt said.
An investigation determined that a white van and blue Toyota 4-Runner were stopped, as traffic was backed up, Landolt said.
The third vehicle, a gray Jeep Cherokee, was slowing down, when a fourth vehicle, a black Dodge pickup truck, crashed into the Jeep, which then hit the two vehicles stopped in front of it, the lieutenant said.
The pickup driver, who sustained minor injuries, faces charges of DUII-alcohol, two counts of second-degree assault, five counts of reckless endangering and reckless driving, Landolt said.
A woman, the front-seat passenger in the Jeep, and a child who was a rear-seat passenger in that vehicle were taken to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries. The Jeep’s male driver also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Southbound lanes were closed for close to an hour, as they were being used to get emergency vehicles to the scene, ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey said. The southbound parkway reopened around 4:30 p.m. and northbound lanes were cleared an hour later.
It was one of several crashes reported, including two in the Redmond area, as the Memorial Day weekend travel period began amid rainfall over much of the region.
The “Parkway” should be reduced to 30mph, speeding controls done by cameras every 200’. 30.01mph, maximum fine imposed. Of course the fake law and order flag waver people will oppose that because they’re hypocrites.
Perhaps 35mph but agreed.
Of course you’d say that. Other than violating the ODOT Speed Zone Manual, which in general says that the limit should be set to the 85th percentile of traffic, sure. Not to mention Federal FHWA guidelines, which could jeopardize Federal highway funds. Speed limits are not just set on a whim. https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Engineering/Docs_TrafficEng/Speed-Zone-Manual.pdf
Oh boy, let’s not violate that brilliant piece of work written by and adopted by a bunch of morons!
you are such a foolish old man. go away already
After thought. 30 mph is probably best. That means drivers will only go 55 or 60 mph instead of 70 or 75 mph like now. Also need to enforce this area everyday not just when they get some sort of special grants. Ridiculous!
Welcome to Bend. Enjoy your stay. 🏥
People are careless/ reckless. In too much of a hurry. So many times~ I have witnessed vehicles running the light (red). Just today I saw a truck run a red light (97/126, Redmond). The vehicle veered to not get hit (the one running the light making a left turn) l and almost smacked us. So much easier and SAFE to slow down ~ drive responsible and be respectful.
That didn’t take long.
How did you all know this was a speed related accident? I didn’t read anything about speed being involved. Could it be distracted driving, impaired driving, improper lane change, following too closely, medical issues? I never did find out how the lady with the kids crossed over from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes in the head on crash a month ago.
Just posted an update, driver facing DUII-alcohol, other charges. Not all details about crashes come to light, until/unless charges go to court. Some people in such crashes want privacy and there are confidentiality laws that aim to protect them.