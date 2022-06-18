Injury 2-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 north of Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A reported two-vehicle injury crash prompted closure of U.S. Highway 97 north of Redmond Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. near milepost 118, 2 miles south of Terrebonne, according to TripCheck.

Unconfirmed scanner reports indicated a Life Flight helicopter landed to take at least one patient to the hospital.

Avoid the area if you can - track traffic conditions at KTVZ's ODOT TripCheck page.