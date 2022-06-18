Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
By
Published 2:38 PM

Injury 2-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 north of Redmond

ODOT TripCheck

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A reported two-vehicle injury crash prompted closure of U.S. Highway 97 north of Redmond Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. near milepost 118, 2 miles south of Terrebonne, according to TripCheck.

Unconfirmed scanner reports indicated a Life Flight helicopter landed to take at least one patient to the hospital.

Avoid the area if you can - track traffic conditions at KTVZ's ODOT TripCheck page.

Accidents and Crashes
Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content