DCSO Search and Rescue assists California man who fell ill during family hike on Mirror Lakes Trail

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid Wednesday of a 77-year-old California man who had a medical emergency during a hike with his family along the Mirror Lakes Trail west of Mount Bachelor.

County 911 dispatchers got a call shortly before noon about the Lafayette, California man who became ill while hiking with his family and was unable to walk back out to the trailhead without assistance, said Deputy Donny Patterson, assistant SAR coordinator.

A page was sent out and nine SAR volunteers responded, Patterson said. A Special Services deputy assigned to SAR was in the area at the time and also responded, hiking in to the patient and arriving shortly after 1 p.m.

The volunteers met up with the patient and deputy around 2 p.m., evaluated the hiker’s illness and used a wheeled litter to take him about two miles to the trailhead. They arrived around 3:30 p.m. and met up with Bend Fire and Rescue, who evaluated the hiker and took him to St. Charles Bend for further evaluation, Patterson said.