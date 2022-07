CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Tualatin man drowned in Lake Billy Chinook on Saturday after diving from the top of a houseboat, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies responded to the lake on a report of a missing swimmer. The 57-year-old’s name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office for sending their dive team to help in the man’s recovery.