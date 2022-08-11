OSP seeking to identify pair killed in crash of stolen car in Wasco County

SHANIKO, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police said Thursday they are working to identify a man and woman who were killed in the crash of a stolen car off state Highway 293 in Wasco County.

The crash was reported about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening by a landowner who found the wreckage on his property.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was driving a Chevy Cobalt heading south that left the road for unknown reasons, went down an embankment and crashed into a tree on private property, troopers said.

The man and woman were declared deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP said it’s not known when the crash happened, and troopers learned the car was reported earlier in the day in Fossil.

OSP was assisted at the scene by Shaniko Fire, Jefferson County Fire District, ODOT and several landowners.