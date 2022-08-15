Bend firefighter and his twin brother killed in small-plane crash in Idaho

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend firefighter and his twin brother were killed Monday morning in the crash of a small plane near Yellow Pine, Idaho, the agency announced.

Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in the crash, Bend Fire officials said. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities, they said.

Harro and his twin brother, Mark, also a Bend resident, were returning to Bend from a backcountry camping trip near McCall, Idaho. Both men were killed, fire officials said.

Daniel was the plane’s pilot and an avid flight enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Elisif.

“This is a devastating loss for our family.” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”

Harro, who had previously worked for the Scappoose Fire Department, began his career with Bend Fire on Jan. 13, 2014 as a firefighter/paramedic.

"Daniel quickly established himself as a proven leader, and became heavily involved with the Bend Fire & Rescue specialty Rescue Team as well as serving on the Bend Professional Firefighter’s Local 227 Executive Board," Bend Fire said in a news release, which continues below.

A strong paramedic, Harro worked with department administrators and physician advisors to assist in the updating of Emergency Medical Service (EMS) protocols, maintaining Bend Fire & Rescue as a top-level provider of emergency medical services in the state of Oregon.

The Bend Fire Department family is shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy. Bend Fire & Rescue administrative staff and Local 227 representatives are coordinating active member honor services for Engineer Harro with the Oregon Fire Service Honor Guard and the Harro family.