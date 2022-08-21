Independence man, 78, killed, wife seriously injured in crash of single-engine plane east of Scio

SCIO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 78-year-old Independence man was killed and his wife was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in the crash of a single-engine plane east of Scio, Linn County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies said they were notified just after 2 p.m. of the crash along Richardson Gap Road.

Scio Rural Fire Department personnel and area neighbors who witnessed the crash were the first on scene. Deputies learned moments later that Dennis Jackson had died.

His wife, Amy, was flown by LifeFlight air ambulance to Salem Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The plane was listed with the Federal Aviation Administration as an experimental amateur-built “Dennis Jackson RV-8,” built in 2004.

The crash scene was to be secured overnight by deputies. Sheriff's office detectives will be joined Monday by investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct an investigation.