Leaburg woman killed in crash on Hwy. 126E east of Vida

VIDA, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 40-year-old Leaburg woman was killed Friday morning when she crashed into a flatbed trailer being backed into a driveway on Highway 126 east of Vida in Lane County, Oregon State Police said Saturday.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded around 7:40 a.m. Friday to the reported crash on Highway 126E near milepost 31, about five miles east of Vida, troopers said.

A preliminary investigation found that a 37-year-old man was attempting to back a flatbed trailer loaded with construction material into a driveway. A construction worker was flagging traffic while other worker was momentarily using the eastbound lane to back into the driveway.

Troopers said an eastbound car driven by Shannon Randall of Leaburg failed to stop for the flagger, tried to avoid the person and struck the trailer as it was backing up. Randall died at the scene, while her passenger, a 17-year-old male from Leaburg, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash and investigation closed Highway 126E for about two hours. OSP was assisted at the scene by McKenzie Fire and Rescue and ODOT.