OSP identifies Bend man killed in weekend crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne

(Update: OSP IDs victim)

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 64-year-old Bend man was killed early Sunday in the crash of his SUV on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne, Oregon State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded around 2:20 a.m. to the reported single-vehicle crash near milepost 113, about three miles north of Terrebonne.

OSP said a preliminary investigation determined Ted Anderson of Bend was driving a Ford Expedition driving north when it left the road and overturned.

Anderson was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene, troopers said.

The crash and investigation closed Highway 97 for about three hours.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Deschutes and Jefferson County sheriff’s offices and ODOT