1 found dead in airplane crash near Mt. Jefferson, Coast Guard says

(Update: 1 found dead, according to Coast Guard)

MARION FORKS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The United States Coast Guard has found a missing airplane with the body of one person inside near Mount Jefferson. Crews began searching early Friday for the plane after receiving reports of the overdue plane with one onboard.

The Coast Guard tweeted early Friday morning about the search, saying its last known location was near the mountain.

According to the Coast Guard, hikers in the area had reported hearing sounds similar to a plane crash.

An aircrew searched the area early Friday but were not able to locate the plane. The Coast Guard continued search efforts Friday morning and made the announcement shortly before 3 p.m. the plane and the pilot had been found.