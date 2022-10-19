Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
today at 12:10 AM
Injury crash closes Bend Parkway north of Powers Road

Bend Parkway crash Tyson 1019
Tyson Beauchemin/KTVZ
Scene of crash on Bend Parkway Wednesday night
Bend Parkway crash TripCheck 1019-2
ODOT TripCheck
Crash Highway 97 S of Madras 1019-2
ODOT TripCheck

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-vehicle injury crash closed the Bend Parkway north of Powers Road Wednesday night, officials confirmed.

ODOT said in advisory the crash around 9:30 p.m. initially closed the highway's northbound lanes at milepost 139. The other direction was soon closed as well.

"Use an alternate route and expect extended delays," the traffic alert stated.

Another crash was reported around the same time Wednesday night on Highway 97 near milepost 99, four miles south of Madras, reportedly involving a semi-truck and blocking southbound lanes initially, leading to a full closure for a time. According to ODOT, the highway was open again before midnight.

Track traffic updates on KTVZ.COM's TripCheck page.

We'll have updates as available.

