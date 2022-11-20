5-year-old girl killed, 5 others injured in Hwy. 58 head-on crash near Willamette Pass

(Update: OSP releases details of crash)

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 5-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured in a head-on crash Sunday evening on state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass, Oregon State Police reported.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at milepost 61, a mile from the summit, near Odell Lake and about 25 miles east of Oakridge, officials said.

A preliminary investigation found a 26-year-old Portland woman with three passengers was driving a westbound Honda Accord when she crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 66-year-old Sunriver woman with one passenger.

The Toyota caught fire and became fully engulfed after the occupants were removed, OSP said.

The Portland woman, a 23-year-old Portland man and 3-year-old girl were injured and taken to a nearby hospital, troopers said, while a 5-year-old girl sustained fatal injuries. The Sunriver woman and her passenger, a 67-year-old Sunriver man, also went to the hospital with injuries.

Highway 58 was closed or limited for about six hours while OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. ODOT said there was no detour and advised motorists to delay travel or take other routes.

An OSP public information officer said, “This is an active investigation and updates will be provided when available.”