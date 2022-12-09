Skip to Content
Snowy Highway 97 north of La Pine reopens after crash

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A reported serious-injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 between Sunriver and La Pine for a time amid snowfall in the area, authorities said.

The two-vehicle head-on crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. near milepost 159, about nine miles north of La Pine.

ODOT said the highway was closed between Vandevert Road near Sunriver on the north and State Recreation Road north of La Pine to the south, mileposts 153-160. It reopened by about 5 p.m.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and a detour route was established on Vandevert Road, South Century Drive, Huntington Road and State Recreation Road.

