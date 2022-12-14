OSP corrects earlier info, says O’Neil Highway crash was not a fatality

(Update: OSP provides corrected info, says crash was not fatality)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon briefly closed the O'Neil Highway (state Highway 370) about seven miles west of Prineville and sent an occupant to the hospital, but Oregon State Police corrected their initial information Friday and said it was not a fatality.

The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. near milepost 11 of the highway, about seven miles west of Prineville. Oregon State Police and Crook County sheriff's deputies and Fire & Rescue medics responded to the scene. An air ambulance also reportedly was dispatched.

Oregon State Police had said Wednesday night it was a fatal crash.

"The initial information indicated it was" a fatality, OSP Captain Kyle Kennedy said Friday. "However, we have learned the occupant is being cared for at the hospital."

ODOT reported the crash in the eastbound lane closed the highway for a time.

The agency a short time later reported it was resulting in "minimal delay to traffic," but also advised, "Prepare to slow or move over for worker safety."