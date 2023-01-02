Juniper Canyon Road reopens after crash claims 2 lives; second fatal crash closes Hwy. 97 near Chiloquin

(Update: Juniper Canyon Road reopens; second crash N. of Chiloquin also fatal)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two people were killed late Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle head-on crash that closed Juniper Canyon Road at SE Paulina Highway for several hours as authorities conducted a crash investigation and reconstruction.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Crook County Sheriff John Gautney said the road was closed at the intersection with the Post-Paulina Highway (Highway 380) and reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Crook County Fire & Rescue Division Chief Russ Deboodt. The Crook County High School parking lot was designated as a location for motorists waiting out the closure. Gautney said the Assembly of God Church at South Main Street and Lynn Boulevard also offered to take in those who needed to stay warm while waiting for the road to open.

A few hours later, in Klamath County, a three-car crash -- also confirmed by Oregon State Police to be a fatality -- occurred shortly before 8 p.m. and closed U.S. Highway 97 at milepost 235, north of Chiloquin. ODOT said to expect extended delays.

We’ll have more details on both crashes as they are available.