Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, husband struck by car at NW Portland crosswalk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., and her husband, a federal judge, were struck by a car Friday evening as they crossed a northwest Portland street, an aide said.

Communications Director Natalie Crofts posted a tweet that said the couple were leaving an event when they were struck while crossing the street in a crosswalk, KGW reported. Crofts said Bonamici was treated for a concussion and laceration to her head.

She was later released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Crofts said. Her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, was treated for minor injuries.

Police confirmed a driver knocked two adults to the ground. Sgt. Kevin Allen said the driver turned into them at low speed, remained at the scene and was not charged.

Bonamici, who represents Oregon’s First District, was re-elected to a sixth term in November.