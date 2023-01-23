Man killed, 2 people injured in crash at intersection east of Bend; detour in place

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man was killed and two people were injured, one critically, in a T-bone crash at an intersection east of Bend and north of Highway 20 Monday morning, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek and Byram roads.

Deschutes County sheriff’s Sergeant Jason Wall said a 75-year-old male apparently failed to stop at the intersections stop sign, causing the T-bone crash that also left one person in the other vehicle critically injured and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for a crash reconstruction team to investigate.

ODOT indicated that a detour was in place around the closed intersection and advised area motorists to “prepare to slow or move over for worker safety."

We’ll have more details when they are released.