Accidents and Crashes
Man killed, 2 people injured in crash at intersection east of Bend; detour in place

ODOT TripCheck indicates location of fatal crash east of Bend Monday morning
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man was killed and two people were injured, one critically, in a T-bone crash at an intersection east of Bend and north of Highway 20 Monday morning, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek and Byram roads.

Deschutes County sheriff’s Sergeant Jason Wall said a 75-year-old male apparently failed to stop at the intersections stop sign, causing the T-bone crash that also left one person in the other vehicle critically injured and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for a  crash reconstruction team to investigate.

ODOT indicated that a detour was in place around the closed intersection and advised area motorists to “prepare to slow or move over for worker safety."

We’ll have more details when they are released.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

