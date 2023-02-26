Two Portland residents killed in Hwy. 26 crash involving ODOT snowplow

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Portland residents were killed Saturday afternoon in a collision with a snowplow on Highway 26 in Clackamas County in which Oregon State Police said poor road conditions were “determined to be a significant contributor.”

Troopers responded around 3:40 p.m. to the reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 59.

OSP said a preliminary investigation found that a Subaru Outback driven by a 26-year-old Beaverton woman was heading west on the highway with four passengers. They said the driver lost control of the SUV, which spun out, crossed into the eastbound lane and was hit by an oncoming ODOT snowplow driven by a 29-year-old Troutdale resident.

Two passengers in the Subaru died at the scene. They were identified as Lillian Spahn, 24, and Micah Strauss, 28, both of Portland.

The other three occupants of the Subaru and the snowplow operator were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The crash and investigation closed the highway for about six hours. “Poor road conditions have been determined to be a significant contributor to the crash,” the OSP news release stated.