Bend woman jailed on manslaughter, DUII charges in Hwy. 26 crash that killed 3 Warm Springs residents

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman has been indicted, arrested and jailed on six counts of manslaughter and one of DUII in a November 2022 head-on crash on Highway 26 north of Madras that killed three Warm Springs residents – two teens and their aunt.

State Police said shortly after the crash that Audrey Cooper McHugh, 29, was passing several vehicles in the fog that evening when her pickup truck collided with an oncoming car driven by Saralee Spino-McCormick, 29, of Warm Springs, who was fatally injured, along with Jessica Johnson, 15, and her 13-year-old brother. McHugh also was seriously injured in the crash.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted McHugh Thursday on three counts of first-degree manslaughter and three counts of second-degree manslaughter, Class A and B felonies, and a misdemeanor DUII count.

She was booked Friday into the Jefferson County Jail, where court records showed she was being held Saturday on $1 million bail. There was no listing Saturday for an initial court appearance on the charges.