Calif. driver cited for drugged driving in rear-end crash at La Pine intersection that sent 3 to hospital

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redding, California man was cited on drugged and reckless driving charges after slamming his SUV into the back of another SUV that was stopped at a red light at a La Pine intersection Thursday night, totaling both cars and sending three people to the hospital, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers said the rear-end crash happened around 10:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 97 at the Reed Road intersection.

A Subaru Outback driven by a 30-year-old Medina, Ohio woman was stopped at the red light when a 35-year-old Redding man's Volvo XC90 crashed into the rear of the Subaru, totaling both vehicles, OSP said.

The front and rear passenger of the Subaru were taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said, and the driver of that car also was taken to the hospital.

The Volvo’s driver and passenger reported soreness in the wake of the crash but otherwise were uninjured.

The Redding man was issued citations for DUII-controlled substances, reckless driving and four counts of reckless endangering. Troopers said there was evidence of use of both prescription and illegal drugs by that driver.

ODOT and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene of the crash, which closed northbound Highway 97 for over an hour. Blu-Line Towing responded to remove both vehicles.