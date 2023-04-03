Two Idaho men killed in Hells Canyon plane crash

OXBOW, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Idaho men were killed in the crash of a small plane Sunday morning in the Hells Canyon area of northeast Oregon, authorities said.

Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash and Lt. Ryan Downing were in the Oxbow area, reportedly fishing on the Snake River, when they saw a plane that appeared to be in distress and eventually crashed into the hillside shortly before 10 a.m. They notified dispatchers and ran to the scene as first responders rushed there as well.

Bystanders and Idaho Power employees helped search the area, finding the crash site on a ridge above an Idaho Power complex. They did not find any survivors.

An investigation determined the plane piloted by Terry Lee Richards, 43, of Middleton, Idaho, had taken off from the Caldwell Executive Airport en route to Lewiston, Idaho. His passenger, also killed, was identified as Caleb Andrew Tennant, 24, also of Middleton, deputies said.