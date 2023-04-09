Crash closes Highway 97 south of Madras; detour established on Hwy. 361 through Culver

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A crash late Sunday night prompted closure of U.S. Highway 97 south of Madras and establishment of a detour on state Highway 361 through Culver, ODOT reported.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. near milepost 102 on the highway, about seven miles south of Madras, ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey said.

The detour was put in place through Culver, and Davey said to “expect a lengthy closure.”

We’ll provide more information and updates as available. Follow traffic updates on our ODOT TripCheck page.