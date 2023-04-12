Mid-April snow makes for slick mountain travel; spin-outs, jackknifed semi close Hwys. 58, 20 for a time

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A few hours after Oregon Highway 58 over Willamette Pass was closed for a time Wednesday due to spun-out vehicles on the snowy roadway, a jackknifed truck blocked U.S. Highway 20 just west of Santiam Pass for more than an hour, causing more traffic backups, ODOT reported.

In a traffic alert around 11:30 a.m., ODOT said all lanes were closed at milepost 79 due to the jackknifed semi. ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey advised drivers to expect a delay until the truck could be moved.

About an hour later, ODOT said the truck had been cleared and the highway reopened but to expect delays until the traffic cleared.

Around 8 a.m., ODOT advised travelers that Highway 58 was closed at milepost 76, 10 miles west of the U.S. Highway 97 junction, “due to multiple spun-out vehicles,” and to “expect extended delays.” Word of its clearing came in an update around 10:30 a.m.

