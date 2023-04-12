Skip to Content
Single-vehicle rollover crash claims driver’s life on snowy Highway 97 south of Sunriver

(Update: Correcting location of crash; vehicle ended up in median area)

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – The late-season snowy travel conditions contributed to a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Highway 97 south of Sunriver, Oregon State Police said.

The rollover crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. on the northbound highway north of Vandevert Road, near milepost 154, authorities said.

Troopers said an initial investigation found that road conditions are considered the lead factor in the crash. The driver was alone in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The vehicle ended up off the highway in the forested median in that area, so a full highway closure was not needed, ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey said. The left-hand northbound lane was closed for a time, while first responders were on scene.

OSP expects to release more details about the crash on Thursday morning.

