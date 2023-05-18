Skip to Content
OSP: Seven adults killed in Interstate 5 crash north of Albany involving car and 2 semi-trucks

Detour was established, but traffic still backed up on northbound I-5 after crash that OSP says claimed seven lives Thursday afternoon
ALBANY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Seven adults were killed and several other people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash involving two semi-trucks and a car on Interstate 5 north of Albany, Oregon State Police said.

OSP responded around 2:05 p.m. to the three -vehicle crash on northbound I-5 near milepost 241 and the Santiam Rest Area in Marion County.

Troopers said the initial report indicated the crash involved two commercial motor vehicles and a passenger vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

ODOT established a detour for northbound traffic near the crash scene, and OSP said to expect significant delays. Traffic updates can be checked on our ODOT TripCheck page.

“All traffic should use other routes and avoid the area,” OSP said. “Southbound traffic may also back up, so be alert.”

Troopers said more information is likely in about 24 hours, after family notifications are made and the on-scene crash investigation has concluded.

