Accidents and Crashes

La Pine man critically injured, charged with DUII, assault in Huntington Road head-on crash

Air ambulance was called to scene of serious-injury crash Monday on Huntington Road
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
By
Updated
today at 2:32 PM
Published 1:56 PM

(Update: Driver in critical condition at St. Charles Bend)

Other driver sustains minor injuries

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 33-year-old La Pine man was critically injured and was arrested on DUII and assault charges after a head-on crash on Huntington Road Monday night, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The other driver was not seriously injured.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. to the reported crash on Huntington Road south of Riverview Drive, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

They rendered aid to the driver identified as Mitchell Charriere, who was severely injured and trapped in a 2018 Subaru hatchback. Wall said bystanders who heard the crash already had arrived and were providing aid as well.

La Pine Fire & Rescue crews responded and cut away the wreckage to remove Charriere from his car. He was flown to St. Charles Bend by air ambulance, and was listed in critical condition Tuesday, a hospital spokeswoman said,

The 34-year-old La Pine man who was driving the other vehicle, a Chevy Suburban, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Bend hospital by private party, Wall said.

An investigation determined that Charriere was driving south on Huntington Road when he crossed into the northbound lane, the sergeant said. The other driver, heading north, tried to avoid the oncoming car but was struck head-on.

Wall said Charriere is charged with DUII and third-degree assault. He said it is not known at this time if it involved drugs or alcohol.

