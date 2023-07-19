Man succumbs to injuries from dog attack at Juniper Ridge ‘Dirt World’ transient camp

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man living in a transient camp at Juniper Ridge known as “Dirt World” has died of injuries from being attacked by up to three dogs early Wednesday morning, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. to an unknown problem in the area north of Bend commonly referred to as Dirt World, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

Deputies learned a man, later identified as Joseph Taylor Keeton, 56, had been attacked by one or more animals and had lost a substantial amount of blood, Wall said. Deputies applied a tourniquet and began life-saving measures, employing CPR and applying an AED.

Bend Fire medics took Keeton to St. Charles Bend, where he succumbed to his injuries, Wall said.

An investigation determined that up to three pit bull/mastiff-mix dogs may have been responsible for the attack, the sergeant said.

A 38-year-old woman who owns the three dogs assisted in placing them in crates and is cooperating in the investigation. Wall said sheriff’s detectives responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.