Driver crashes car fully into Bend’s Dollar Tree South; no injuries reported

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A driver crashed her car fully into the Dollar Tree store on Bend’s south end late Tuesday afternoon, but reports from the scene fortunately indicated no injuries occurred.

The crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. on the north side of the store, located on South Highway 97.

Reports from the scene indicated the female driver was able to get out of the car on her own.

After Bend Fire & Rescue checked the building for structural damage, the car was removed and scene turned over to store staff before 5 p.m.