Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured hiker on Paulina Lake Falls Trail

DCSO Search and Rescue tends to injured hiker Saturday near Paulina Lake
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
DCSO Search and Rescue tends to injured hiker Saturday near Paulina Lake
By
Published 10:43 AM

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A report of an injured hiker with a possibly broken ankle brought the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit to her aid Saturday on the Paulina Lake Falls Trail in the Newberry National Volcanic Monument.

Initial reports indicated the 53-year-old woman had possibly broken her ankle while hiking and could not walk to the main roadway, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

A dozen SAR volunteers and a special services deputy headed to the location and treated the hiker, putting her leg in a splint, Wall said. She was then placed in a wheeled litter and taken to the road, where La Pine Fire & Rescue assumed patient care.

Article Topic Follows: Accidents and Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content