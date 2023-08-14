Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured hiker on Paulina Lake Falls Trail

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A report of an injured hiker with a possibly broken ankle brought the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit to her aid Saturday on the Paulina Lake Falls Trail in the Newberry National Volcanic Monument.

Initial reports indicated the 53-year-old woman had possibly broken her ankle while hiking and could not walk to the main roadway, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

A dozen SAR volunteers and a special services deputy headed to the location and treated the hiker, putting her leg in a splint, Wall said. She was then placed in a wheeled litter and taken to the road, where La Pine Fire & Rescue assumed patient care.