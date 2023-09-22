Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes

Pedestrian struck at NW Bend intersection has died of his injuries; driver cited

By
Published 10:30 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An elderly man who was struck by a vehicle in an unmarked crosswalk in northwest Bend has died of his injuries, police said Friday.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 14th at the corner of Northwest York Drive and Charbonneau Drive, Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The man was crossing York northbound on the east side of Charbonneau Drive, Miller added.

“The driver reported the sun was in their eyes and didn’t see the man before hitting him,” she said, noting that “the driver stayed at the scene.”

The driver was cited for failure to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian, Miller said.

Article Topic Follows: Accidents and Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content