Pedestrian struck at NW Bend intersection has died of his injuries; driver cited

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An elderly man who was struck by a vehicle in an unmarked crosswalk in northwest Bend has died of his injuries, police said Friday.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 14th at the corner of Northwest York Drive and Charbonneau Drive, Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The man was crossing York northbound on the east side of Charbonneau Drive, Miller added.

“The driver reported the sun was in their eyes and didn’t see the man before hitting him,” she said, noting that “the driver stayed at the scene.”

The driver was cited for failure to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian, Miller said.