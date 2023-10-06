Boise man killed when car leaves Highway 20 near Black Butte Ranch, hits tree, OSP reports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Boise man was killed a week ago in an early-morning single-vehicle crash when his car left U.S. Highway 20 near Black Butte Ranch and crashed into a tree, Oregon State Police said Friday.

Troopers responded around 5:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 to the crash near milepost 92.

A preliminary investigation found that Timothy Shannon Forgett, 57, was driving a Honda Accord heading east when he lost control of the car and it left the highway, striking a tree on the eastbound shoulder.

Forgett died at the crash scene, OSP said.

The highway was not affected by the crash investigation, troopers said. OSP was assisted by Black Butte Fire and ODOT.