Fatal head-on crash closes Highway 361, Culver Highway, north of Hwy. 97 intersection for four hours

(Update: highway reopens; OSP confirms fatality)

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal head-on crash closed state Highway 361, the Culver Highway, north of its intersection with U.S. Highway 97 for several hours Thursday afternoon and evening. A detour was in place during that period, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near milepost 10, a mile north of the Highway 97 intersection and south of Culver.

OSP Captain Kyle Kennedy told NewsChannel 21 late Thursday afternoon there was one confirmed fatality resulting from the two-vehicle head-on crash. He said he expects to release more information on Friday.

ODOT said a two-mile stretch of the highway was closed, between Jericho and Iris lanes. The agency advised drivers that a detour was in place and to follow the signs and expect delays.

The highway reopened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday evening. Track updates at our ODOT TripCheck page, https://ktvz.com/weather/roads/.

We’ll provide updates as we receive them.