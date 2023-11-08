Contractor hits, ruptures natural gas line in NE Bend, closing Greenwood Ave. (Highway 20) for hours

(Update: Adding video; CNG says line secured; Pacific Power says what happened)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Pacific Power contractor doing drilling work to replace a power pole hit a two-inch natural gas line in northeast Bend Wednesday morning, prompting closure of several blocks of U.S. Highway 20 (Greenwood Avenue) and cutting service to over 100 Cascade Natural Gas customers.

The contractor “struck a two-inch single feed steel main with an auger,” MDU Resources spokesman Mark Hanson said. The call came in just after 10:30 a.m., he added.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were on scene where the line was hit, at the corner of NE 10th and Greenwood Avenue, while ODOT and Bend Police were managing traffic in the area on Greenwood between Eighth and 15th streets, Battalion Chief Scott Wyman said.

Pacific Power is doing pole relocation work for an ODOT project and a new crosswalk in the area, Communications Specialist Pampi Chowdhury said.

“Pacific Power follows the standard process before digging,” Chowdhury said. “Our contractor had the required locate permit before digging. But in this case, the locator missed to mark this area.”

Hanson said crews stopped the gas flow and secured the line shortly before 2 p.m., He repairs were expected to be done by around 5 p.m., "and then techs will go door to door" to relight gas appliances.

ODOT advised motorists on TripCheck about the closure and said to use an alternate route until repairs were complete and the road reopened. A later update indicated only the eastbound lanes were closed and showed a detour route.

Wyman said to “expect delays and avoid the area if possible.” If gas service is interrupted, he advised to contact CNG as needed for any help in restoring gas heaters or appliances.