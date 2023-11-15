Bend-La Pine school bus hits pack of black ice, crashes on Crescent Cutoff Road; La Pine HS student injured

(Update: OSP provides crash info, says one student had non-life threatening injuries)

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A La Pine High School student sustained non-life threatening injuries and six others also went to the hospital Wednesday morning after their school bus hit a patch black ice on Crescent Cutoff Road and the driver lost control and slid off the road, striking a tree and overturning, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. as the Bend-La Pine school bus, carrying nine students and a teacher, was on its way to Albany for a welding competition at Linn-Benton Community College, school district Director of Communications Scott Maben said.

Three students initially were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to St. Charles Bend, Maben said Wednesday morning, noting that others may have had minor injuries. The bus driver and teacher were not hurt.

Oregon State Police said later Wednesday the school bus driver was traveling at about 55 mph and hit a patch of black ice. The female driver lost control and "attempted to make driving corrections," but she was unsuccessful, OSP Captain Kyle Kennedy said, resulting in the crash into a roadside ditch.

Seven students were taken to St. Charles Bend "for precautionary reasons," he said. "with one of them found to have a more significant, non-life threatening injury."

The school bus driver is cooperating fully with the investigation, Kennedy added.

Maben said the school district has support staff at La Pine High School “to assist any students or staff who may need help today.”

ODOT's TripCheck has a notice regarding the Crescent Cutoff Road, indicating it will have "limited daytime winter maintenance and no overnight winter maintenance."

"Steep narrow curvy county road over a mountain pass," the notice states, listing a Klamath County Public Works contact. "Expect snow or packed ice from November to April. Chains or traction control devices strongly encouraged."

It’s the second reported crash involving a Bend-La Pine school bus this fall. In September, a Sunriver man was cited for careless driving after Oregon State Police said he failed to stop for a stopped bus on Highway 31 south of La Pine, then tried to pass it but rear-ended the bus, also striking an oncoming car. He was cited for careless driving.