Bend-La Pine school bus slides, crashes on icy Crescent Cutoff Road; 3 La Pine HS students injured

(Update: Crescent Cutoff Road to have limited winter maintenance)

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three La Pine High School students were injured Wednesday morning when their school bus hit ice on Crescent Cutoff Road and the driver lost control and slid off the road, striking a tree and overturning, an official said.

The crash occurred on Highway 61 around 6:20 a.m. as the Bend-La Pine school bus, carrying nine students and a teacher, was on its way to Albany for a welding competition at Linn-Benton Community College, school district Director of Communications Scott Maben said.

Three students reported non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to St. Charles Bend, Maben said, noting that others may have had minor injuries. The bus driver and teacher were not hurt.

Maben said the school district has support staff at La Pine High School “to assist any students or staff who may need help today.”

ODOT's TripCheck has a notice regarding the Crescent Cutoff Road, indicating it will have "limited daytime winter maintenance and no overnight winter maintenance."

"Steep narrow curvy county road over a mountain pass," the notice states, listing a Klamath County Public Works contact. "Expect snow or packed ice from November to April. Chains or traction control devices strongly encouraged."

It’s the second reported crash involving a Bend-La Pine school bus this fall. In September, a Sunriver man was cited for careless driving after Oregon State Police said he failed to stop for a stopped bus on Highway 31 south of La Pine, then tried to pass it but rear-ended the bus, also striking an oncoming car. He was cited for careless driving.