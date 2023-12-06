Skip to Content
Boy, 13, struck by car, injured while riding bike in crosswalk across Bend’s NE Greenwood Avenue

Crosswalk at NE 12th Street and Greenwood Avenue, near Bend's Pilot Butte
By
Published 8:30 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 13-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and injured while riding his bike across NE Greenwood Avenue in a lighted crosswalk Tuesday evening, Bend police said Wednesday.

The teen had activated the flashing crosswalk lights and was riding across the street at 12th Street and Greenwood Avenue when he was struck shortly before 6 p.m. by a driver heading east, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Miller said. Police cited the driver for careless driving.

Police did not release the name of the driver, she added, as he was not criminally charged, but cited for a traffic violation.

