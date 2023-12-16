Two people killed, third injured in Hwy. 97 head-on crash south of Redmond

(Update: District attorney confirms two fatalities, third person hurt in crash; background on median barriers)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 97 between Bend and Redmond, Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels confirmed Sunday.

The crash was reported around 7:15 p.m. near milepost 128, about six miles south of Redmond, according to ODOT TripCheck.

"It was a fatal crash on Highway 97 north of Tumalo Junction," Gunnels told NewsChannel 21. "It was a cross-over crash in which the driver who crossed over has died and the passenger in the oncoming vehicle that was hit has died, as well."

The district attorney added, "The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital." Gunnels did not have information on his condition.

The crash and investigation closed a five-mile stretch of the highway for several hours Saturday night. ODOT established a detour after advising drivers to use another route or expect extended delays.

The crash closed the highway between mileposts 123 and 128. A detour route was set up using 61st Street to Canal Boulevard, then to Yew Avenue.

Another crash was reported around 10:45 p.m. just south of the closure, in the area of 61st Street.

Oregon State Police led the investigation and have yet to release more details. We'll provide them as soon as they are made available.

ODOT has been working in recent years to extend median barriers to more of the highway between Bend and Redmond.

In the $5 million first phase of the project, completed last year, a median barrier was installed south of the Tumalo Road interchange, along with deceleration lanes from the southbound highway at Quarry Avenue and 61st Street.

"U.S. 97 between Redmond and Bend has a history of crashes that ODOT is trying to prevent in the future," a project summary stated. It noted 130 crashes on the highway between the two cities from 2011 to 2015, 10 of which led to deaths or injuries, some high-speed head-on collisions.

Phase 2 of the project, with planning now getting under way, will involve creating barriers along another 1.5 miles of the highway (mileposts 130.1 to 128.5), at an estimated cost of $10.85 million in ODOT's draft 2024-27-Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The work is expected to add median barriers and turnaround options such as "J-turns" that provide for drivers who need to turn around safely to reach their destination.

ODOT's project summary said it will take "multiple phases" to complete the effort, noting: "Eventually, a center median barrier will be installed for the entire stretch of U.S. 97 from Redmond to Bend."