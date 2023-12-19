Warm Springs man struck, killed by pickup on Highway 97 in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Warm Springs man was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Highway 97 in Redmond early Tuesday morning, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers responded to the reported pedestrian-vehicle crash on the highway at NW Maple Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found that Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received a call around 12:20 a.m. of a person sitting in the median of an unlit area of the highway near the Maple Avenue overpass.

A short time later, Corey Lee Smith, 52, of Warm Springs was in the right southbound lane of Highway 97 when he was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 48-year-old Redmond man, OSP said.

Smith died at the scene, troopers said. The pickup driver and passenger were uninjured.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, OSP said.

The crash and investigation closed the highway’s northbound lanes for about three hours.

OSP was assisted by the Redmond police and fire departments and ODOT.