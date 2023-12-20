Prineville man killed, Bend woman seriously injured in crash on icy Highway 20 bridge over Snake River

(Update: OSP confirms icy conditions)

ONTARIO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Prineville man was killed and a Bend woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a crash amid icy conditions on the Nyssa Snake River Bridge on Highway 20 in Malheur County, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers and other agencies responded shortly after 7 a.m. to the crash on Highway 20 near milepost 267, at the Oregon-Idaho border.

A preliminary investigation indicated Tad Stringam, 48, of Prineville, was driving a Toyota Tundra heading east across the bridge when his pickup slid into the oncoming lane, OSP said.

A commercial motor vehicle driven by a 64-year-old Idaho man was heading west and swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision. OSP said the pickup collided with the truck and the driver of the Tundra was thrown from the vehicle.

Stringam died at the crash scene. A passenger, Tami Stringam, 48, of Bend, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash and investigation affected highway traffic for about three hours. An OSP representative confirmed that "it was very icy that morning."

OSP was assisted by the Nyssa Police Department, Ontario Rescue 1, Idaho state Police, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon and Idaho departments of transportation.