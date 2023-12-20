Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes

Prineville man killed, Bend woman seriously injured in crash on icy Highway 20 bridge over Snake River

MGN
By
today at 3:07 PM
Published 12:19 PM

(Update: OSP confirms icy conditions)

ONTARIO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Prineville man was killed and a Bend woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a crash amid icy conditions on the Nyssa Snake River Bridge on Highway 20 in Malheur County, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers and other agencies responded shortly after 7 a.m. to the crash on Highway 20 near milepost 267, at the Oregon-Idaho border.

A preliminary investigation indicated Tad Stringam, 48, of Prineville, was driving a Toyota Tundra heading east across the bridge when his pickup slid into the oncoming lane, OSP said.

 A commercial motor vehicle driven by a 64-year-old Idaho man was heading west and swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision. OSP said the pickup collided with the truck and the driver of the Tundra was thrown from the vehicle.

Stringam died at the crash scene. A passenger, Tami Stringam, 48, of Bend, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash and investigation affected highway traffic for about three hours. An OSP representative confirmed that "it was very icy that morning."

OSP was assisted by the Nyssa Police Department, Ontario Rescue 1, Idaho state Police, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon and Idaho departments of transportation.

Article Topic Follows: Accidents and Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content