Oregon kills 3 more wolves for attacking cattle

BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) — Officials say employees from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shot and killed three additional wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack. The Baker City Herald reports two 6-month-olds and one yearling were shot from a helicopter on Wednesday in eastern Oregon. The agency says it has now killed eight wolves from the pack, leaving the collared breeding female and up to two juveniles. Officials say the pack has killed at least seven head of cattle and injured three others in eastern Baker County since mid-July. The agency said it doesn’t play to kill any more of the wolves.