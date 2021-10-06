IMF head meets with board probing data-rigging allegations

AP National Business

By MARTiN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund has met with her agency’s executive board. The board is conducting an investigation into alleged data-rigging at the World Bank, the sister global lender where IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was formerly was a top executive. The IMF is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. The IMF board heard from Georgieva, who has denied any wrongdoing in the matter. She served as chief executive officer of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019, before taking the helm of the IMF in October of 2019.