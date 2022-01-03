Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 6:00 AM

Insider Q&A: Kroll Institute’s Megan Greene

KTVZ

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Forecasting economic change in a pandemic was always going to be hard. Now omicron, the new COVID-19 variant sweeping across the globe, has made it even harder. Economists and policymakers, after all, have no real-world experience contending with the economic fallout from a worldwide pandemic. In the United States and other wealthy countries, massive government spending fueled an unexpectedly strong rebound from last year’s coronavirus recession; but the good news of a strong recovery was offset by some bad: a resurgence in inflation. To learn more about the economic implications of omicron, the Associated Press spoke with Megan Greene, chief economist at the Kroll Institute.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content