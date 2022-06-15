US report: 273 Teslas with automated driving systems crashed
By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla reported 273 crashes involving partially automated driving systems, according to statistics released by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cautioned against using the numbers to compare automakers, saying it didn’t weight them by the number of vehicles from each manufacturer that use the systems, or how many miles those vehicles traveled.