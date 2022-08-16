Indonesian leader calls for unity, braces for global crises

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president has called on all citizens to remain united, vigilant and alert as they face crises caused by the war in Ukraine and coronavirus pandemic. In an address Tuesday, the eve of the country’s independence, President Joko Widodo told members of parliament and top officials that world geopolitics threatens regional security. He said the global economy was still mending from the COVID-19 pandemic when war broke out in Ukraine causing food, energy and financial concerns. As the host for the Group of 20 richest and biggest economies this year, Indonesia has sought to bridge divisions between G-20 members over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

