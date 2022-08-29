Turkish opposition seeks probe into bribery allegations

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Opposition parties in Turkey have filed legal complaints with court authorities to press Turkish prosecutors to investigate corruption allegations made by a fugitive mafia boss against a group of people close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party. Sedat Peker — a crime boss-turned-whistleblower — claimed on Twitter that officials, including a ruling party legislator and a presidential adviser, had been seeking bribes from companies. The officials have denied the allegations. On Monday, at least five opposition parties filed criminal complaints demanding that the judiciary — which they accuse of being subservient to Erdogan’s government — take action over the allegations.

