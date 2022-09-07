Judge OKs $9.25M settlement between Chicago schools, union

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has approved a $9.25 million settlement by the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union in two long-running lawsuits stemming from the layoffs of hundreds of Black educators at underperforming schools. Attorneys for the teachers union say those eligible to receive payments under the settlement approved Tuesday have until Friday to submit claims. Attorneys say those eligible to receive payments are all Black persons employed as teachers or para-professionals in any school or attendance center subjected to a “turnaround” policy that targeted schools that had been put on probation due to substandard test scores and attendance from 2012 to 2014.

