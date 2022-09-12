Bill Gates: Technological innovation would help solve hunger

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Gates says the global hunger crisis is so immense that food aid cannot fully address the problem. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation released a report Tuesday documenting major setbacks toward shared global development goals, including food insecurity. In an interview with The Associated Press, Gates argues that innovations in farming technology, in particular, what he calls “magic” crop seeds are needed to reverse the crisis. The seeds are engineered to adapt to climate change and resist agricultural pests. Some scientists say that reliance on the seeds conflicts with worldwide efforts to protect the environment because they generally require fossil fuel-based fertilizers and pesticides to grow.

