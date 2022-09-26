A doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House

NEW YORK (AP) — Abigail E. Disney has been critical of the company that bears her name before. But for the first time, Disney, the granddaughter of co-founder Roy O. Disney, has put her views into the medium the Mouse House was built on: a movie. In the new documentary “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” Disney argues that the Walt Disney Co. has lost its moral compass. Disney lays out a harsh portrait of the company, particularly in regard to pay inequity and the struggles of some theme park employees to sustain their families on their pay. The company, she says, “has lost the plot.” A spokesperson for the company says its employees are “the heart and soul of Disney.”

