Australia mulls tougher cybersecurity laws after data breach

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government says it’s considering tougher cybersecurity rules for telecommunications companies after Optus the nation’s second-largest wireless carrier reported personal data of 9.8 million customers had been breached. Optus said it became aware of the cyberattack on Wednesday. It has since offered its “most affected” customers a free credit monitoring and identify protection service. Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil told Parliament on Monday that a substantial reform task would “emerge from a breach of this scale and size.” She noted that other countries allowed for large fines to be levied over such breaches but Australia had no such law.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.